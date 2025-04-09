Fourteen MPs visit sustainable beef farm as part of NFU scheme

MPs participating in an NFU-led scheme have visited a commercial farm that exemplifies efficiency and advances in sustainable beef production.

Fourteen MPs from all parties toured ABP UK’s 380-acre farm, located on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, as part of the NFU Food and Farming Fellowship scheme.

Launched last year, the scheme offers politicians the chance to experience how British-produced food moves from field to fork.

ABP UK hosted the visit on 4 April to their demonstration farm, a mixed livestock, grassland, and arable business managed by farmer Andrew Macleod.

MPs engaged in discussions about the future of sustainable beef and lamb production and explored efforts to drive environmental benefits at both business and industry levels.

The importance of healthy soil, grassland value, and environmental initiatives in improving beef production were key topics.

MPs also gained insight into the actions being taken to reduce environmental footprints while enhancing production.

NFU Livestock Board Chair, David Barton emphasised the importance of ongoing engagement with politicians to ensure they understand the role of food security in national security.

“The MPs will speak up in their constituencies but also in Westminster on some of the big issues impacting our industry," he said.

“Farmers need that commitment and support from Westminster so they can continue producing safe, sustainable and affordable food alongside caring for the environment and ultimately remaining viable for generations to come.”

Bob Carnell, of ABP UK, expressed pride in collaborating with the NFU to highlight the significant contributions of farmers to the food supply, environment, and economy.

He added: “Our 6,000 UK colleagues turn the very best of British farming into the very best British beef and lamb, enjoyed by millions of consumers every week."

The scheme launched in partnership with sponsoring organisations ABP UK, Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC), Arla Foods, Barfoots, the British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) and Fareshare.