Fourth-generation shepherd secures Welsh livestock champion title

A Powys farmer known for exceptional stock and relentless drive has won Wales’ top livestock honour for 2025, issued to celebrated commitment, skill and dedication within the sector.

Owen Morgan from Gorslwyd, Sennybridge, was announced as the NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual Welsh Livestock Champion of the Year at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in Llanelwedd.

Owen runs the family enterprise in partnership with his mother, Lynwen, following the death of his father, Ken Morgan, in 2015. Before taking on greater responsibility at home, he spent many years shearing full-time in the UK and abroad, including multiple seasons in New Zealand.

The business now supports a thriving sheep and beef operation, with the family known for producing high-quality stock. Their success is rooted in meticulous attention to detail, strong grassland management and an excellent eye for breeding.

The Morgans run both a commercial flock for prime lamb production and a Brecknock Hill Cheviot flock, selling breeding animals through the Welsh Mule Society sales and the prestigious Brecknock Hill Cheviot Society ram sale in Sennybridge, frequently achieving some of the top flock averages.

Owen also maintains a fourth-generation hefted hill flock, supported by careful selection of bloodlines. Their common land rights on the Brecon Beacons allow many ewes to remain on the hill for much of the year, easing pressure on lowland pasture ahead of lambing.

Alongside sheep, the family keep a herd of suckler cows and are now in their second year of a dairy-beef contract, a move designed to grow the business sustainably.

Owen, who has two young sons, Jake and Ryan, with his partner Emma, said he wanted to build a farm that could offer his children a future in agriculture. The contract provides stability and an additional income stream while supporting long-term planning.

Owen has also invested heavily in grassland improvement, trialling new leys, carrying out regular soil testing and adopting practices that maximise productivity while reducing costs. His approach has helped cut reliance on fertiliser, minimise the need for winter keep and reduce feed purchases.

Judges said it was Owen’s determination, forward thinking and ambition that set him apart. Presenting the £500 NFU Mutual-sponsored prize and Royal Welsh engraved crystal trophy, Rob Lewis, Chairman of NFU Cymru’s Livestock Board, said: “Owen’s attention to detail and care for the stock was clear to see and I am delighted to be able to present Owen with this award today.

"The quality of their stock and his enthusiasm to continue to develop the business was second to none. I have no doubt that Owen and family are a well-deserved winner of this award.”

Mike Thomas, NFU Mutual Senior Agent and NFU Cymru Group Secretary, who also judged the competition, added: “It was clear to see the enthusiasm Owen has for the quality of his stock as soon as we met with him. He was passionate about farming as a whole but also ensuring the business remains profitable.”