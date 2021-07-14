Free agricultural transition support to open in August

The Future Farming Resilience Fund, developed to provide support to farmers to help them navigate the agricultural transition, will open in August.

The fund has been developed to provide business support to farmers and land managers to help them navigate the industry's changes post-Brexit.

Tailored business support for farming businesses during the seven-year agricultural transition will be made available from August this year.

Following a competition launched in March, £10.7m of funding has been awarded to 19 organisations to support farmers who are in receipt of BPS payments.

These organisations include the AHDB, the Prince's Countryside Fund and Devon County Council, among many others.

The free support will be available from August through to March 2022 and any farmer or land manager currently in receipt of BPS is eligible to apply.

The government has urged farmers to sign up to the scheme, so they can understand the changes that are happening as a result of the agricultural transition.

Farmers will access help and support to identify how, what and when they may need to adapt their business model.

The lessons learned will feed into the design of a final phase which will be available from 2022-2024.

Farming Minister Victoria Prentis said: “We are committed to helping farmers and land managers throughout the agricultural transition to feel supported to make the best decisions for their farms, families and future.

“As we continue to co-design and develop the future schemes it is important that the industry has access to expert support and knowledge

"I urge farmers and land managers to sign up to the Future Farming Resilience Fund now to ensure that come August they are able to use the help that is available to them.”

Earlier this month, Defra Secretary George Eustice announced further details of how farmers will receive payments for the Sustainable Farming Incentive 2022.

The scheme is the first of three to be rolled out, with farmers able to access up to £70 per hectare for improving the health of their soil.

The nineteen provider organisations

Listed below are the details of the provider organisations:

• AHDB

• Berrys

• Brown & Co

• Bury Beet Group

• Ceres Rural LLP

• Devon County Council

• DJM Consulting

• JH Agri Consultancy

• Kite Consulting

• Landworkers Alliance

• Laurence Gould Partnership

• M B Hodgson & Son Limited

• Natural Enterprise

• NIAB

• Promar International

• Ricardo-AEA Ltd

• RSK ADAS Limited

• SRUC

• The Prince's Countryside Fund