Free and confidential pesticide disposal scheme to open

Farmers can safely and confidentially dispose unwanted pesticides

Farmers are being reminded to make use of a free and confidential pesticide disposal scheme across all of Wales as part of a project.

It allows professional users of pesticides to safely dispose of unwanted, out-of-date or now unlicensed pesticides and other chemicals.

The scheme will open for registration from Wednesday 14 August until 5pm on Monday 30 September.

The confidential scheme, PestSmart project, run by Dwr Cymru Welsh Water, aims to reduce the risk of pollution and safeguard raw water quality before it reaches treatment works.







Welsh Water said: “Even the most organised of land managers can find themselves with an out of date or now unlicensed product which can be difficult or expensive to dispose of correctly.

“We know that pesticides form an essential and everyday role in the agricultural community. However, if stored, used or disposed of incorrectly, they can have a devastating impact on people, water and wildlife.”

“By providing this free and confidential scheme across Wales, we are working with land managers to reduce the risk of pollution and safeguard raw water quality before it reaches our water treatment works.”

The Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) are urging farmers to register for the scheme.

FUW Policy Officer, Bernard Griffiths said: “If you find that you have out of date or now unlicensed products on farm, which can be difficult or expensive to dispose of correctly, then we would urge you to register for this scheme.

“Of course pesticides form an essential and everyday role in the agricultural community but if stored, used or disposed of incorrectly, they can have a devastating impact on people, water and wildlife.”