Free help for livestock farmers to increase profits and sustainability

Livestock farmers in Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Berkshire will soon be able to access support to help improve business resilience.

From 1 February 2024, the Farm for the Future Programme, delivered by Pasture for Life and the Royal Countryside Fund, opens for applications.

It aims to help farmers in the four counties improve the resilience of their business, enhance the environment and adapt to climate change.

Over the next six months, the programme will deliver a series of free interactive livestock workshops led by farmers, including networking and learning, signposting and next-step planning.

All participants will join the Royal Countryside Find’s Farm Resilience Network and gain access to a bank of resources and ongoing support.

They will also benefit from a free year-long introductory membership of Pasture for Life, worth £120.

The scheme will be launched at the Royal Agricultural University on 1 February 2024.

A charity spokesperson said: "Any tenant farmer of owner-occupier currently in receipt of BPS in England can join the programme, even if they have already participated in one run by The Royal Countryside Fund.

"Apply to check your eligibility by emailing Sarah Williams at sarah.williams@pastureforlife.org.uk."

In addition, Pasture for Life have launched the Pasture and Profit in Protected Landscapes Programme in the Cotswolds, Chilterns and North Wessex Downs.

This programme, which will run until March 2025, will provide free mentoring and events to farmers in these protected areas who are interested in integrating grazing animals.