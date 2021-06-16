Free low drift spray nozzles for farmers in the Midlands

Free low drift spray nozzles are available for farmers in the Midlands to help stop pesticides entering waterways.

Severn Trent is inviting farmers in priority catchments to boost their knowledge and improve spray efficiencies.

Those interested will receive a free set of low drift spray nozzles through the water company’s Swap Your Nozzles scheme.

The training opportunity follows a successful pilot scheme held earlier this year, which saw 88 farmers reduce their spray drift.

In turn, this greatly minimised the risk of pesticides reaching watercourses in the region.

The Swap Your Nozzles online sessions will run throughout June and July.

Each event will cover topics such as legislation, Local Environment Risk Assessments for Pesticides (LERAP) and buffer zones.

The virtual workshops will also explore nozzle and application considerations.

Farmers will be offered a choice of fully funded LERAP 3* or 4* nozzles and caps from a predefined list of options.

Margaret Baile, Severn Trent agricultural adviser, said that supporting and educating farmers in this way delivered multifaceted benefits.

“Delegates will leave the event with the knowledge and tools needed to drive spray efficiencies and therefore farm profitability,” she explained.

“These changes all have an impact on spray drift, and of course, will reduce one of the pathways in which pesticides reach watercourses and non-target plant species.

"This not only helps protect the environment and protect water quality, but also keeps customer water bills low, by reducing the need for costly treatments to remove these pollutants.”

The training is available to all farmers within Severn Trent priority catchments. To sign up, email Farming4Water@severntrent.co.uk.