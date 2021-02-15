Free online funding workshops for Lake District farmers

Free agri-environment information sessions are being held over the next few weeks for Lake District farmers to find out more about changes to funding.

The virtual meetings will feature a presentation on the key new funding schemes set out by Defra, including the proposed new ‘Farming in Protected Landscapes’ scheme.

There will also be an update on the Countryside Stewardship scheme and the Environmental Land Management scheme.

The Lake District National Park Authority’s Farming Officer, Andrea Meanwell is speaking at the first nationally-run session to provide a Lake District voice.

“These free sessions are for anyone connected to the farming industry who would like to find out more about the changes to agri-environment schemes which will be happening over the next few years," she said.

“The national meetings will run on three separate days but will cover same information so it’s a case of picking which one fits in best with your diary."

She said each one will have a real life case study discussing their experiences of agri-environment schemes to give an insight into the benefits and pitfalls.

“To continue on the conversation specifically for our Lake District audience, we’re holding a further two workshops to allow for a more localised conversation.

"Here we’ll be able to discuss the range of support available within the national park,” Ms Meanwell explained.

When are the sessions?

The Lake District sessions, to be held over Zoom, will be held on:

• Monday 1 March from 7pm – 9pm

• Thursday 25 March at 7pm -9pm

The national sessions are also being held over Zoom:

• Monday 22 February, 5:00 – 6:30pm

• Thursday 4 March, 5:00 – 6:30pm

• Tuesday 23 March, 1:00 – 2:30pm