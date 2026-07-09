Free prostate cancer checks offered to farmers at NSA Sheep Event

Free prostate cancer checks will be offered to farmers and rural workers at this year’s NSA Sheep Event as part of a campaign to improve diagnosis in rural communities.

The Farming Community Network, in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, will work with GFCT PSA Testing to provide free Prostate Specific Antigen testing at the event on 28 July.

PSA testing is a simple blood test which can help detect potential prostate issues, including prostate cancer.

FCN said the initiative recognises that farmers are often quick to care for their stock, land and businesses, but may delay seeking help for their own health concerns.

The organisation is encouraging farmers and rural professionals to use the opportunity to check their health and be aware of the signs and symptoms of cancer.

It said raising concerns promptly can make a real difference to diagnosis and longer-term survival.

Appointments for PSA testing can be booked online using the code FCN26.

Further information is also available through FCN’s Rural Communities Cancer Project.

The initiative comes amid ongoing efforts to improve health awareness and access to support in farming and rural communities.

FCN said the testing offer was a chance for those attending the NSA Sheep Event to take a moment for their own health and wellbeing.

The organisation is also asking people to share details of the free testing with rural networks to help raise awareness.

FCN said the message to farmers was simple: taking a few minutes for a health check could make a life-changing difference.