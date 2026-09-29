Free PSA tests for farmers at Bakewell and Shrewsbury this November

The testing initiative aims to raise awareness of prostate cancer and encourage earlier checks within farming communities

Farmers aged 40 and over will be offered free prostate cancer blood tests at Bakewell and Shrewsbury livestock markets this November in a push to improve early detection in rural communities.

The Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) tests will be available at Bakewell Market on Monday, 23 November, and Shrewsbury Market on Tuesday, 24 November.

According to Prostate Cancer UK, one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime.

A PSA test measures the level of prostate-specific antigen in the blood. Raised levels can have a number of causes and may lead to further investigation for prostate problems, including cancer.

The testing is being organised through The Farming Community Network’s (FCN) UK-wide partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, with The Graham Fulford Charitable Trust and MyPSATests providing the tests.

The events form part of FCN’s Rural Communities Cancer Project and its #NipItInTheBud campaign, which aim to improve cancer awareness in farming and rural communities and encourage people to seek advice and screening where appropriate.

The Bakewell event has particular significance for staff at Bagshaws after the father of one of their colleagues began treatment following a PSA test.

Meg Elliott, Bagshaws Auctioneer and Valuer, Market Associate, said: “Thankfully, his cancer was detected at an early stage, despite him having no symptoms whatsoever, and a full recovery is anticipated.”

She said the experience had highlighted “just how important early testing can be” and reinforced the firm’s support for the event.

The November sessions follow an earlier testing initiative at the NSA Sheep Event at the Three Counties Showground in July, where 80 farmers received PSA tests through the Rural Communities Cancer Project.

Awareness of prostate cancer within the farming community has also increased following Jeremy Clarkson’s disclosure earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with the disease.

FCN said bringing testing directly to livestock markets could help overcome some of the practical barriers farmers face when accessing healthcare.

Alex Phillimore, Head of Operations and Communications at The Farming Community Network, said: “Prostate cancer symptoms are not always obvious, and can sometimes go overlooked.”

He added: “We know how difficult it can be to find the time to book a GP appointment. By bringing these services directly to farmers, we can ensure that prostate-related issues are identified sooner, and that support and help is provided.”

FCN will also distribute copies of its publication, ‘A Guide For Farming Families Affected by Cancer’, at both markets.

The guide has been developed with people from farming communities who have direct experience of cancer diagnosis, treatment and aftercare.