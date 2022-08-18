Free range egg conference returns as sector sees surging costs

The UK's free range egg sector conference will return as an in-person event later this month as producers continue to face pressures with overwhelming rises in costs.

Farmers will come together at the British Free Range Egg Producers’ Association (BFREPA) Conference on 29 September for advice to help stay resilient during a period of great adversity.

This year’s conference, taking place at the NEC Birmingham, will tackle a range of issues facing free range egg producers and the current challenges in the market.

The government’s chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss will use the event to share her vision for resilient biosecurity as the industry emerges from the UK's largest ever bird flu outbreak.

Guest speakers, including Mark Thomas from Farming Community Network (FCN), Toby Rush from Fram Farmers alongside producer Andrew Knowles, and Carlos Saviani from DSM will cover topics such mental health, producing food more sustainably, and saving on feed costs.

The conference, organised in partnership with ForFarmers, is the largest livestock conference of its type in the UK and typically attracts hundreds of farmers and delegates from across the industry.

Robert Gooch, BFREPA CEO, said free range and organic egg producers were facing a multitude of pressures, from huge rises in production costs and unsustainable prices from the market.

"Frustratingly, our calls for a much-needed price rise of at least 40p per dozen from retailers have fallen on deaf ears, all while facing the worst AI outbreak we have ever experienced.

“Many members are considering their future in the sector so this year’s conference is about bringing producers together, hearing their stories, and encouraging conversations about how to overcome these hurdles.”

Conference tickets cost £24.00 (inc. VAT) and can be booked now through the Eventbrite website.