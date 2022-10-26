Free range egg farmers 'losing £300,000 per flock' as crisis deepens

The country's free range egg producers are losing £300,000 per flock as the sector's crisis deepens, alarming new figures show.

New independent data has revealed that a typical free range egg farm is on course to lose the amount as industry leaders call for unity from across the sector.

The cost of feed, electricity, labour, and other essential materials continues to be at record levels, causing farmers to lose nearly £10 per hen, according to consultants at ADAS.

The British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) has called for the industry to come together by signing its Egg Pledge.

The pledge, launched in September at the body's conference, is a commitment to work towards a more sustainable future and stop businesses collapsing.

Data produced in October shows losses are being caused by rises in production costs and BFREPA says the only solution is for farm-gate prices to rise.

“We know the cost of living went up 10.1% in the 12 months to September, and rising food prices was the key contributor," said the body's CEO, Robert Gooch.

“Farmers have seen small rises in the price they are paid for their eggs, but it’s nowhere near enough for their businesses to be sustainable.

“We need the whole industry to collaborate and try and fix this broken market.”

ADAS puts the total average cost of a flock of 32,000 hens at £1.24 million, with average revenue from egg sales only bringing £921,000.

BFREPA warns this unsustainability has led to some egg producers being forced to cease production altogether.

Industry predictions are that both production costs and egg demand will continue to increase over the winter, causing more farms to suffer as this crisis continues.

Mr Gooch said the Egg Pledge aimed to unite the sector behind a commitment to work together for a better, more sustainable future.

He urged all businesses involved in free range production to sign the pledge, which already has hundreds of signatories.

“By signing the Egg Pledge, you are showing your support for British free range egg producers and playing your part in ensuring that they have a sustainable future,” Mr Gooch explained.

“It is of the upmost importance that we do everything we can do bring about positive change in the industry, so that producers receive the support and success that they need.”

This month, BFREPA says it will be approaching all egg packers and retailers in the country to ask for their support.