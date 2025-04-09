French farming film strikes emotional chord with British farmers

A striking new French film exploring themes of family, farming and resilience is resonating deeply with British farmers for its raw, authentic portrayal of rural life.

Holy Cow, the debut feature by director Louise Courvoisier, tells the story of 18-year-old Totone, a carefree teen living in France’s eastern Jura region.

His world is thrown into turmoil when a family tragedy leaves him caring for his younger sister and the family’s struggling dairy farm.

With everything on the line, Totone enters a prestigious cheese-making competition, hoping to win a €30,000 prize that could secure their future.

Drawing on Courvoisier’s own rural upbringing, the film features local non-professional actors and delivers a heartfelt, honest snapshot of the emotional and financial trials facing modern farming families.

Ahead of its UK release this week, Holy Cow has struck a particular chord with Bryce Cunningham, owner of Mossgiel Organic Farm, in Ayrshire.

After stepping up to run his family’s dairy farm following the deaths of his father and grandfather, Bryce said the film reflects the reality of countless UK farming families.

“It really highlights the relentless pressure from banks, the crushing debt, and the emotional toll on families," he said.

"It’s a crucial narrative for anyone involved in modern farming. Losing a parent is hard enough. Losing your home and livelihood at the same time, it’s devastating."

The Scottish dairy producer also hopes the film will help shine a light on the hidden mental health crisis facing British farmers.

"This is our reality - suicide rates in our industry are alarmingly high. Mental health is suffering," he said.

"In the UK alone, 400 farms closed last year. That’s 400 families. That’s not just a statistic, it’s a crisis."

Recent data highlights the growing urgency around mental health in farming. In 2023, the Office for National Statistics recorded 62 suicides among farmers in England and Wales.

The RABI’s 2021 Big Farming Survey further revealed that 36% of farmers showed signs of probable or possible depression, with nearly half reporting persistent anxiety.

The charity found that 12% of male farmers and 8% of female farmers said they experienced good mental well-being.

Bryce added: “I really hope people come and see this film, especially those who’ve never stepped foot on a farm. This is where the milk in your local coffee shop flat white comes from.

“By buying local, supporting family farms over big dairy, you’re helping to change that reality. You’re keeping communities alive, and getting better food in the process, just like Totone’s Comté.”

Distributed by Glasgow-based distributor Conic, Holy Cow opens in cinemas across the UK and Ireland on 11 April.