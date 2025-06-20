Fresh cash injection for Scotland's farmers as £14m scheme to launch

A fresh wave of funding is on its way for Scotland’s farmers and crofters, with a new £14 million grant scheme opening on 14 July.

The Future Farming Investment Scheme will offer flexible capital grants to support improvements that enhance productivity and sustainability.

The fund will offer upfront payments of up to £20,000 at a 100% grant rate, allowing recipients to select investments best suited to their individual business needs.

The scheme, unveiled by Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon at the Royal Highland Show, will prioritise support for new entrants, young farmers, small farms, and tenants.

“I am pleased to be able to confirm that, having worked with so many partners in its development, the Future Farming Investment Scheme will open on 14 July,” said Ms Gougeon.

“The scheme will provide upfront payments of up to £20,000 at up to 100% grant rate and give people the freedom to choose the most appropriate capital investment to improve their business.”

At the Royal Highland Show, Ms Gougeon also announced that a three-year national LiDAR scanning programme is now under way.

This advanced mapping initiative will generate a detailed three-dimensional model of Scotland’s landscape, aiding future land management and planning.

In addition, a new Code of Practice on Sustainable and Regenerative Agriculture has been published to guide the transition towards greener farming methods.

The minister highlighted Scotland’s distinct approach to agricultural policy, citing an annual investment of over £600 million through reformed direct payments,

She also confirmed that from 2026, a derogation from the calving-interval condition will be introduced for farms with 10 calves or fewer, in recognition of the role small suckler herds play in remote rural communities and biodiversity.

“We are driving down emissions, improving productivity and supporting the next generation,” the minister said.

“We do not have all the powers to protect the Scottish agricultural industry, but where we do, we have shown that long-term policy made in Scotland for Scotland can serve this great industry well.”

The new scheme forms part of the wider support framework enabled by the Agriculture and Rural Communities Act, designed to deliver a flexible and targeted rural policy for Scotland.