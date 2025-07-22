Fresh hope for UK meat and dairy exports as EU still king

British red meat and dairy producers are being urged to seize fresh export opportunities across Europe, as new analysis reveals the EU remains a powerhouse market worth billions to the UK.

AHDB's new report highlights the bloc's enduring importance as the UK’s primary trading partner, with a focus on how to better promote British produce and position it competitively.

The research covers a range of crucial factors including economic trends, market access requirements, consumer perceptions, and barriers to trade.

A newly introduced ‘Route to Market’ section also offers practical guidance for exporters, detailing the challenges and expanding opportunities within EU supply chains, while stressing the need for products to stand out in a crowded marketplace.

Between 2022 and 2024, an average of 83% of the UK’s red meat and dairy exports by value were destined for EU markets, underlining the region’s significance.

In 2024 alone, red meat exports (including offal) were valued at £1.77 billion, with £1.4 billion of that going to EU countries.

Sheep meat, in particular, found strong demand in France — the UK’s top market for lamb — where exports grew by 12.8% year-on-year to £330 million.

UK dairy exports were similarly EU-focused. Total dairy exports in 2024 reached £1.8 billion, with over 76% shipped to EU countries, amounting to £1.4 billion.

While overall European red meat consumption is expected to see limited growth over the next decade, the report says the UK is well-positioned to tap into premium markets.

These include high-value beef in France and Italy, halal lamb for expanding communities in France, Germany, and the Netherlands, and niche markets for premium lamb in northern Europe.

Meanwhile, per capita cheese consumption in Europe is forecast to rise by 5.5% by 2033. UK cheeses — including cheddar and regionally protected varieties like stilton — are expected to perform well amid growing demand for speciality and added-value dairy products.

Dr Amandeep Kaur Purewal, senior economist at AHDB, acknowledged that while the UK now has the ability to strike trade agreements globally, "we must not forget the relationship we have with our number one trading partner, the EU."

She emphasised the value of consistency and quality in overseas trade: "Long-term relationships and high-quality/premium products are key to future export growth in Europe."

Dr Purewal added that the updated analysis has pinpointed specific areas where UK red meat and dairy exporters can gain ground, noting that AHDB's resources "can play a pivotal role in helping maximise opportunities for our world class produce in the EU and wider European region.”

Gareth Renowden, AHDB head of international marketing, added: “Although Europe is already the UK’s largest market, we’ve identified further opportunities for our levy payers which has been underlined by the latest updated research."