Freshways announces major October milk price increase

Freshways is increasing its standard milk price by 6p per litre from 1 October, taking the rate paid to supplying farmers to 38ppl.

The processor confirmed the increase in its August market update, with the standard litre price rising from 32ppl.

The move provides a significant uplift for Freshways suppliers following a challenging period for farmgate milk prices and wider pressure on dairy margins.

Freshways is an independent, family-run dairy business sourcing milk from British farms and supplying customers across the UK.

The 6ppl increase will take effect from the start of October, bringing the company’s standard litre price to 38ppl.

Further detail on the factors behind the increase was not included in the announcement.