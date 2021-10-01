Coming Soon

Freshways announces six-month milk price guarantee

1 October 2021 | by FarmingUK Team | Dairy, Finance, News
The milk price increase takes Freshways' liquid standard litre price to 30p per litre
The milk price increase takes Freshways' liquid standard litre price to 30p per litre

Freshways has announced a six-month milk price guarantee until at least the end of March 2022 in a bid to give its suppliers more certainty.

The dairy processor, based in Acton, London, has increased its milk price to 1.5p per litre from 1 October, along with a pledge not to lower it for at least six months.

The milk price boost takes Freshways' liquid standard litre price to 30 pence per litre as of 1 October.

The business has also recently commenced a milk recruitment campaign seeking potential new suppliers.

The news follows other dairy processors increasing their milk prices for October, including Muller, Arla, Barber's and Medina Dairy.