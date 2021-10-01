Freshways announces six-month milk price guarantee

Freshways has announced a six-month milk price guarantee until at least the end of March 2022 in a bid to give its suppliers more certainty.

The dairy processor, based in Acton, London, has increased its milk price to 1.5p per litre from 1 October, along with a pledge not to lower it for at least six months.

The milk price boost takes Freshways' liquid standard litre price to 30 pence per litre as of 1 October.

The business has also recently commenced a milk recruitment campaign seeking potential new suppliers.

The news follows other dairy processors increasing their milk prices for October, including Muller, Arla, Barber's and Medina Dairy.