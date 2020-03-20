Login Register
Freshways cuts milk price by 2ppl due to coronavirus

20 March 2020 | by FarmingUK Team | Dairy, Finance, News
Freshways' milk and dairy products are used extensively throughout the UK food industry
The UK’s largest independent processing dairy has announced a significant drop in its milk price due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Freshways, a dairy processor which supplies hotels, airlines and the food industry, will slash their milk price by 2p per litre.

The Acton-based firm has seen declining demand due to Covid-19's hard impact on the hospitality and food service sectors.

In correspondence sent to farmers on Wednesday (18 March), Freshways also said they will not process any March milk payments until 15 May.



Farmers and those in the wider industry have taken to social media to react to the news in disbelief, calling the move a 'disaster' for producers already under 'extreme pressure'.



Freshways is the UK’s largest independent processing dairy with distribution centres in London, Cardiff, Manchester, and Leicester.