Friends restore vintage tractor for coast-to-coast charity drive

A lovingly restored 1960s Massey Ferguson 35x has set off on an epic 5,500-mile charity journey around the coast of Britain, thanks to the determination of two lifelong friends and a shared passion for old tractors.

The tractor – compact but mighty – departed from the Black Isle for the “Road Rage Cowboy” challenge, which will see it complete a figure-of-eight route closely following the British mainland coastline.

The ambitious tractor run aims to raise funds for five charities: RSABI, RABI, Cancer Research UK, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, and mental health charity SANE.

Shirley Hastings, RSABI Highlands and Islands case officer, was present to wave off the duo at Highland Tractors near Conon Bridge.

“We’re delighted to be supporting this incredible effort – it’s a wonderful way to raise awareness and funds for causes that make a real difference,” she said.

The idea for the journey was born when Marius Anderson, a former mechanic for a local Massey Ferguson dealership, visited his friend Martin Gill and spotted the old 35x in his collection.

The tractor, though iconic, was in poor condition and long overdue some attention.

“At the time, the Massey Ferguson 35x was in need of some attention, and Marius, ever the expert, saw an opportunity,” said Martin. “He offered to fully renovate the tractor – if I covered the parts, he’d put in the hours.

"His only request was that we use the tractor for a charity run. One thing led to another, and suddenly we had a route mapped around the coast of Britain.”

The restoration was a true labour of love. Over 18 months, the friends stripped the machine back to bare metal and rebuilt it from the ground up.

“It was hard work, but as the months passed, we could see the machine taking shape,” added Martin.

“Finally, after about 18 months and much dedication, the restoration was complete. The 35x had been road-tested and was running smoothly, ready for the challenge ahead.”

The route, planned to hug the coastline as closely as possible, presents a host of logistical challenges – from fuel stops to breakdowns – but Marius and Martin remain undeterred.

They’ve already raised over £14,000 and secured generous fuel donations to help keep costs down and maximise contributions to their chosen charities.

“These organisations have been significant in our lives—each one linked to a personal story, a family member, or a friend who had been touched by illness or hardship,” said Marius.

To support the Road Rage Cowboy challenge, donations can be made via their GiveWheel page.