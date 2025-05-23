From farm to fork: New co-op cuts food miles and boosts farmers' profits

A new farmer-led co-operative in West Wales is transforming how pork reaches the plate—reducing food miles, boosting animal welfare, and delivering better returns for local producers.

Eight pig farmers from Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire have joined forces with Fishguard-based meat processor Martyn Lloyd to create Red Dragon Porc Cyf, a co-operative.

The group, which was born through Farming Connect’s Agrisgôp initiative, now benefits from a newly approved low-throughput abattoir just a short journey from their farms.

“We could get beef and lamb and we have our own poultry, but what we were missing was pork,” said Martyn Lloyd.

“We did our best to find Welsh pork for customers, but that pork came with a lot of food miles and that doesn’t fit with our business ethos.’’

Martyn and his wife Danielle resolved the issue by building their own Food Standards Agency-approved abattoir at Cilshafe, reducing the transport burden on animals and enabling fully traceable, regionally sourced pork for customers.

The idea for the co-operative took shape through a mentoring meeting between Martyn and Agrisgôp leader Lilwen Joynson, who later facilitated the group’s formation.

Agrisgôp is a Welsh government-funded management programme that supports collaborative business development and confidence-building for farmers.

Farmers involved were previously struggling to secure consistent prices or sufficient volumes to supply butchers. Acting together, they’ve not only stabilised returns but increased their market presence.

“As a group we are more powerful… we are already getting a better price for our pigs,” said Will Kerr, a co-operative member farming at Blaenawen near Glanrhyd.

By the end of 2024, Red Dragon Porc Cyf had sold over £43,000 worth of pork, including award-winning sausages showcased at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair.

For Will, the project also challenges pork’s perception as “the cheap cousin” of beef and lamb. “We too are now in a position to tell the exciting story of our pork,’’ he said.

Another member, Ed Walker of Model Farm near Tenby, echoed that sentiment. “As eight producers we are on a par with commercial farmers… but we are still individual small producers too.”

With 22 breeding sows and a growing customer base, Ed has gone from hobbyist to near full-time farmer. He once drove 150 miles round trip to an abattoir in Maesteg—now that journey is just a short hop.

The Lloyds’ new facility has already created four full-time jobs, and throughput is expected to grow as the co-operative expands.

Plans for a meat box delivery scheme are under way, and Red Dragon Porc Cyf is now welcoming new members, with two more producers recently accepted and more set to follow.

“This is only the beginning,” said Lilwen Joynson. “Through shared vision and collaboration, these farmers have created something with real momentum and staying power.”