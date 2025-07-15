From ice to ewes: Beth Farmer swaps curling glory for life on the land

At just 25, Beth Farmer has already lived a life packed with achievement—swapping a promising international curling career for a full-time role in agriculture, and rediscovering her wellbeing in the process.

Raised on a farm in Kinross, Beth’s surname has always felt fitting. In 2022, she was out lambing when she received a surprise call-up to represent Scotland at the World Women’s Curling Championships, after positive Covid tests sidelined more senior team members.

Within 24 hours, she had traded the lambing shed for a flight to Canada. “I used to go to the local rink with my cousins growing up, then started competing and got picked for extra coaching,” says Beth, who had been on a pathway toward the 2026 Olympics.

But the demanding lifestyle of elite sport clashed with the realities of farm work. “We trained five days a week, and coaches encouraged us to keep up with other careers remotely—but you can’t jump on a laptop between sessions when you’re a shepherd.

“Farming is all in or all out—you can’t dip your toe in when there’s livestock involved.” Although a difficult decision, stepping away from curling was the right one. “It felt like a huge weight lifted. I’m so much happier now.”

Beth threw herself into the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC), becoming chair of Kinross JAC and runner-up in the 2024 Young Farmer of the Year competition.

Her club’s chosen cause for the year, Farmstrong Scotland, champions mental, physical and social wellbeing—something Beth now actively promotes.

The initiative helps farmers and their families to cope with the ups and downs of farming and crofting by sharing things they can do to look after themselves and the people in their business.

It is a peer-to-peer led programme, driven by scientific information and real-life stories, so together we can share, learn and support our wellbeing.

Beth said: “I used to be ‘the girl who curls’, but now I’m just me. Leaving elite sport opened up all sorts of new opportunities.”

One such opportunity is the SAYFC 2025 Agri & Rural Affairs Study Tour, which will take Beth to Texas for two weeks in November.

Closer to home, she recently completed the Inverness Half Marathon to raise funds for SAYFC’s Big Build campaign, and organised a “Run to Norfolk” challenge—covering 386 virtual miles with her club to raise funds for Farmstrong.

“It’s been great seeing people who’d never run before get involved. We all did it together as clubmates, and the team spirit has been brilliant.”

Beth is also passionate about reconnecting young people post-Covid. “Many younger members missed out on joining up during lockdown. Activities like the running challenge really helped build confidence and friendships.”

With around £800 raised and counting, Beth says the campaign’s focus on connection and movement resonates deeply. “Curling was a team sport—I always had company.

"Now I go to the gym three or four times a week on my own terms. I’ve met people from all walks of life—it’s become a wee family.”

Following the sale of her family farm, Beth now works full-time at Parks of Aldie Farm, tending 950 mule ewes. The transition from freelance shepherding to regular employment felt daunting at first, but has proved rewarding.

“It was hard giving up the freedom of self-employment, but being part of a team and having a regular wage brings a lot of security. I want to take every opportunity that comes my way—maybe become a head shepherd one day.”

And as for the future? “Of course, I’d love my own farm. But I’ve learned from curling that if you’re always focused on the next goal, you forget to enjoy where you are. Right now, I’m exactly where I want to be.”