Frozen pipes could cause thousands worth of damage, farmers told

Farmers have been told to be aware of signs of frozen pipes as thaw could cause thousands of pounds’ worth of damage.

As forecasters predict an end to freezing temperatures this week, farmers have been told to look out for signs of frozen pipes around the farmyard.

Extreme cold weather greatly increases the risk of pipes freezing in rural homes and farms.

When the water in pipes freezes, it expands, causing a build up of pressure, often causing the pipe to slit when the thaw starts, resulting in significant damage.

For this reason, NFU Mutual said it was important to check pipes around homes, outbuildings and farmyards every few hours as the temperatures rise above freezing so any leaks could be isolated.

Explaining how farmers can mitigate the risk around farmyards and in rural homes, Jon Bird, property claims manager at NFU Mutual, said a large-scale leak would cause significant disruption for farmers this festive period.

"It is vital they look out for signs of frozen pipes and take action to prevent excessive damage," he explained.

“If your taps, toilets or boiler stops working, you may have a frozen pipe, so it’s worth checking periodically.

"As soon as you identify a potentially frozen pipe, turn off your water at the mains and at your water tank, if you have one, and see if you can locate the blockage where the pipe is frozen.

“You can then call a plumber or attempt to thaw the pipe yourself while the water is off. To thaw pipes, open the taps and then attempt to thaw the area using hot cloths or towels or a similar item like a hot water bottle.

"Never use a naked flame and do not apply strong heat directly to the area, and consider placing a container beneath the area to catch any leaks if the pipe is burst."

Mr Bird added: “If there is a leak, ensure the mains water supply remains off and the water system is drained and contact your insurer.

“Those living in rural properties can also take steps to avoid pipes freeze in the first place by checking insulation and lagging, keeping the heating on and opening doors between rooms to allow air to circulate in unused rooms.”

With such extreme low temperatures, there is a possibility of widespread leaks developing as the colder weather subsides and pipes begin to thaw.

In 2018, when the ‘Beast from the East’ hit the country, NFU Mutual saw 1,660 claims for leaks following frozen pipes, over ten times the average in the milder years since.

How can I prevent pipes from freezing?

The chances of pipes freezing and splitting depends on the weather, the age and construction of the plumbing, and other factors.

However, there are some simple steps you can take to reduce the chances of damage:

• Insulate pipes and water tanks with inexpensive lagging and tank jackets, paying particular attention to areas exposed to the cold – for example, outdoor pipes and those in attics, basements and lesser-used rooms

• Set your thermostat to kick in above freezing temperature, or set the heating to regularly come on, even if you are not home

• If leaving the house for a number of days, turn the water off at the mains and run the taps to avoid water building up in pipes

• Insulate your home with draught excluders and other methods

• When the heating is on, consider opening doors to little-used rooms and cupboards where pipes are

• Fix leaky taps, which can increase the chance of freezing

If taps or toilets stop working or refilling, or your boiler stops working, your taps may be frozen. If this happens:

• Know where your stopcock is and turn off the water

• Open the taps and then attempt to thaw the area using hot cloths or towels or a similar item like a hot water bottle. Never use a naked flame and do not apply strong heat directly to the area. Consider placing a container beneath the area to catch any leaks if the pipe is burst

• If there is a leak, ensure the mains water supply remains off and the water system is drained and contact your insurer