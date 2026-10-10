FSA orders urgent recall of Ukrainian eggs after Salmonella discovery

The recall comes amid UK Salmonella outbreaks involving 650 cases and two deaths, with no confirmed link to the affected eggs

The Food Standards Agency has ordered the withdrawal and recall of all shell eggs stamped with the code 3UA1012066 after Salmonella was found in eggs supplied by Yasensvit Ltd of Kyiv, Ukraine

The FSA issued a Food Alert for Action, reference FSA-FAFA-03-2026, on Saturday 10 October covering all pack sizes and all best before dates.

It said other eggs from the establishment carrying the same stamp may also be affected and none should be eaten.

The agency said the eggs were not sold through supermarkets or other large retailers. Most are used in the catering supply chain, though some may have been sold through small shops such as corner shops.

The FSA warned that eggs from Yasensvit may have been repacked by UK businesses, so the outer packaging could carry different business details and packing centre codes.

Food businesses have been told to check the codes stamped on eggs in their control, stop using or selling any marked 3UA1012066 immediately, withdraw them from sale and recall them where there have been retail sales.

Affected eggs must be disposed of safely and must not be diverted into further processing.

Enforcement authorities have been asked to make sure businesses that received the eggs carry out withdrawals and recalls, and local authorities have been asked to report those actions back to the FSA.

Consumers have been told to check the code stamped on each egg and dispose of any carrying 3UA1012066 at home.

Salmonella usually causes fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps, and the FSA said anyone with symptoms should stay away from work, school or nursery until they have been symptom-free for at least 48 hours