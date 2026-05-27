Fuel thefts surge 120% as farms and rural sites targeted

Farmers and rural businesses are being urged to step up fuel security after new figures showed thefts have risen by 120% across the UK.

DeterTech said at least 50,000 litres of fuel were stolen across 44 reported incidents between March and April 2026.

That compares with approximately 14,525 litres stolen during the same period in 2025.

The company said the volume of fuel stolen had surged by 340% year-on-year.

The rise has been linked to higher fuel prices, with diesel standing at around £1.86 per litre after a sharp increase at the start of March.

DeterTech warned that higher prices were likely to drive more organised criminal activity.

Fuel theft is affecting generators, plant machinery, tankers, bowsers and bulk storage facilities across several sectors.

The company said farms, rural sites and businesses with plant or stored fuel could be particularly vulnerable if equipment is left unattended.

DeterTech said offenders are using quad bikes with trailers, modified vans with hidden tanks and pumps, and 4x4s to steal fuel or remove bowsers from sites.

Quad bikes are being fitted with trailers carrying jerry cans and Intermediate Bulk Containers, allowing offenders to move quickly across rural terrain after siphoning fuel.

Vehicles used in thefts are often hidden in remote or wooded areas to avoid detection.

Another emerging tactic involves vans fitted with concealed storage tanks and motorised pumps.

These are being used to steal and move large quantities of fuel from HGVs, generators and bowsers.

In some cases, DeterTech said a single modified van can carry up to 20,000 litres of fuel in one operation.

Fuel bowsers are also being targeted directly, with criminals hitching them to 4x4 vehicles or loading them onto trailers before removing them from sites.

Businesses are being advised to fit lockable caps and anti-siphoning devices to fuel tanks.

DeterTech also urged operators to monitor fuel levels regularly and avoid leaving fuel bowsers full ahead of weekends or periods when sites are unattended.

Physical security measures, including fencing or positioning heavy plant around fuel storage, can also help prevent opportunistic theft.

Richard Crisp, senior intelligence analyst at DeterTech, said: “The scale and speed of this increase in fuel theft is deeply concerning and reflects how quickly criminals adapt to economic pressures.”

He said that, with fuel prices rising sharply, offences were becoming “more organised, more targeted and more difficult to detect”.

Mr Crisp added: “Businesses must recognise that this is now a national threat and take proactive steps to protect their assets, sites and operations.”

DeterTech said it would continue working with law enforcement partners, including Opal, to build a clearer intelligence picture of infrastructure-related theft across the UK.

Businesses are being encouraged to report all incidents of fuel theft and suspicious activity.

DeterTech said reporting thefts and suspicious behaviour would help build intelligence and support efforts to disrupt organised fuel crime.