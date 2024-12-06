Full steam ahead for Kettle in daughter-proven Holstein rankings

Milk solids improver Bomaz Kettle has climbed to the top of the daughter-proven Profitable Lifetime Index (£PLI) rankings.

Boasting amongst the highest milk components in this Holstein ranking, this son of De-Su 14222 Kenobi stands out for his combined fat and protein of 93.6kg, backed by +0.29% fat and +0.21% protein.

Now with 208 UK milking daughters and many more internationally, his PLI has risen to £847, according to AHDB's new ranking.

This move edges long-time leader, Genosource Captain, into second position, now with a PLI of £799.

Captain’s 1274 UK daughters help earn him the accolade as the highest milk transmitter in the top 20, now with a Predicted Transmitting Ability (PTA) of 1235kg.

He combines this with a favourable Maintenance Index (-29) and a Type Merit of 2.08.

Westcoast River, an established bull at the top of the £PLI rankings, now ranks third (PLI £782) and remains one of the best health transmitters of the breed.

He now has a HealthyCow of £326, thanks to superb udder health (-34 SCC, -4 Mastitis), daughter Fertility Index (12.5), Lameness Advantage (2.8) and longevity (Lifespan Index +128 days).

Bomaz Platt is a new entry in fourth position, having graduated from the genomic young sire list with a PLI of £779.

He combines an impressive daughter Fertility Index of 13.5 with high milk solids (+0.29% fat, +0.16% protein).

Just one point behind, Hul-Stein Cowboy climbs into fifth place (PLI £778) with strong udder health features (-28 SCC, -3 Mastitis). Platt and Cowboy have favourable scores for maternal calving ease (1.5).

Moving from just outside the top 10 and into sixth place is Winstar Graziano (PLI £762), a bull with high milk fat (+0.34%) and good daughter fertility (12.5).

Regaining his place in the top 10 is FB Kenobi Targaryen (PLI £750), one of the best protein transmitters of the breed at 41.2kg and offering strong reductions in cell count (SCC -30).

Three years after leading the PLI ranking, Progenesis Wimbledon now ranks in eighth position, with exceptional milk quality figures (+0.32% fat, +0.23% ptn) and -3 Mastitis.

He is also the best daughter fertility bull in the top 20, (FI 19.1) and fares well for overall health, with an impressive HealthyCow at £278. Daughters also show some resistance to TB, seen through his TB Advantage of 2.6.

Also holding their top 10 places are Denovo 14744 Ginetta and Denovo 16219 Aladdin with PLIs of £723 and £722 respectively, both offering strong production credentials.

Graduating from the genomic ranking and still making the proven top 20 are Denovo 16767 Pinedale, ranked 13th equal with a PLI of £712 and offering superb milk quality improvement with a PTA fat of +0.39% and Peak Breaking News.

This bull’s ranking in 17th position and PLI of £700 reflect his daughters’ outstanding udder health, TB resistance and his high HealthyCow of £310.

AHDB said it was little surprise to see these qualities feed through to longevity, and a Lifespan Index of an impressive +174 days.

Marco Winters, head of animal genetics for AHDB, said: “Daughters of proven bulls continue to excel in UK herds, as seen through improvements on the ground for virtually every trait – whether milk, fat or protein production, fertility or cell counts.

"Many of the leading bulls also score well for EnviroCow, as many of the improvements being made are feeding through to the reductions in carbon footprint the industry strives to achieve.”