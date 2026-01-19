Fully funded Nuffield scheme opens doors for next generation of farmers

Young people without a farming background are being offered a fully funded route into agriculture, as Nuffield Farming opens applications for its 2026 Next-Gen Scholarships.

The scheme is aimed at 18 to 24-year-olds and is designed to help address some of the barriers facing those trying to establish themselves in the industry, including access to experience, networks and opportunity.

The Next-Gen Scholarship uses Nuffield’s existing scholar network to link successful applicants directly with farmers, giving participants practical exposure alongside professional development.

Nuffield Farming said the programme forms a key part of its wider commitment to supporting the next generation and encouraging positive change across UK agriculture.

For 2026, six scholarships will be available in total. Three places will focus on dairy farming and three on regenerative agriculture, with both study tours open to applicants from across the UK.

The scholarship is fully funded and includes a 30-day study programme taking place in June and July 2026.

Following an induction day providing an overview of the UK agricultural industry, scholars will spend the remainder of the programme staying on farm with members of the Nuffield Dairy or Regenerative Agriculture study groups.

The award also covers all travel and subsistence costs and includes attendance at the 2026 Nuffield Conference in Leeds, as well as Nuffield Farming Associate membership.

Applications will close on 31 January. The 2026 Dairy Next-Gen Scholarships are being delivered in partnership with the Trehane Trust.

Nuffield Farming said the scheme has expanded steadily since its launch. The first Next-Gen scholarships were awarded in Northern Ireland in 2024, with three dairy places available.

In 2025, the programme grew to six scholarships across dairy and poultry. From 2026, the initiative will focus on dairy and regenerative agriculture, with plans to extend the model across other sectors including arable, beef and sheep, horticulture, pigs, poultry and aquaculture.

Former scholars say the programme can be a turning point for those trying to enter farming.

Bronagh Dempster, a 2024 dairy Next-Gen Scholar from Northern Ireland, said the experience helped her take her first steps into the industry.

“I’ve signed my first lease for a small parcel of land,” she said. “Despite all the people that say you can’t go into farming in NI without a farming family.”

“Small beginnings but it’s a start and I am hoping to scale from here. Once my official documents are through from the Department, I will fulfil my dream of having my own cattle.”

She said the scholarship played a decisive role in building her confidence and ambition. “I credit this mostly to the scholarship. The people that told me I can, the people that showed me I can and the people that have advised me ever since,” she said.

“It showed me the art of the possible and for that, I am eternally grateful. It’s also made me incredibly motivated to learn more, push myself and provide value to others.”

Tom Rawson, a Nuffield Scholar, described the initiative as “a unique opportunity for young people at an early stage to get a chance to engage with the Nuffield alumni and learn from their experiences”.

Applications are open to young people looking to build a future in agriculture, with the programme designed to provide early-career access to experience, networks and long-term opportunity.