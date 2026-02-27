Fully funded training helps farmers prepare for Open Farm Sunday

Farmers have a limited opportunity to secure fully funded training to help them open their gates to the public for Open Farm Sunday, as the event prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary this year.

AHDB is funding 20 places on a bespoke Countryside Education Visits Accreditation Scheme (CEVAS) course designed to give first-time hosts the confidence and practical skills needed to run a successful farm open day.

Open Farm Sunday, which takes place on 7 June, attracts thousands of visitors annually and plays a key role in helping the public understand food production, animal welfare and environmental stewardship.

The three-day accredited course focuses on public engagement, communication and event planning, equipping participants with the tools to create safe, informative and memorable on-farm experiences.

Organisers say the training can also help farmers build trust with consumers, strengthen community links and support diversification opportunities such as farm shops and direct sales.

Applications are open to beef, sheep and dairy levy payers whose primary business is farming and who plan to host Open Farm Sunday for the first time.

Training sessions will take place in Leeds on 12, 13 and 25 March and in Cambridge on 18, 19 and 26 March, with participants required to attend all sessions and complete an online workshop.

Successful applicants will leave with a nationally recognised accreditation and a clear plan for delivering their event.

Annabel Shackleton, Open Farm Sunday manager at LEAF, said the initiative aims to encourage more farmers to share their stories at a time when public understanding of agriculture is increasingly important.

“These fully funded CEVAS training places are a fabulous opportunity for newcomers to Open Farm Sunday to build their confidence and feel fully prepared to welcome the public onto their farms,” she said.

She acknowledged that opening a farm to visitors can feel daunting but added that “with the right preparation and support, it becomes an incredibly positive and rewarding experience.”

Ms Shackleton said organisers were “incredibly grateful to AHDB for helping more farmers take part in our 20th Open Farm Sunday.”

With pressure growing on agriculture to demonstrate transparency, sustainability and food security, initiatives such as Open Farm Sunday are seen as increasingly valuable in strengthening public trust and connecting consumers with the realities of modern farming.

Interested farmers are encouraged to apply early, as places are limited.