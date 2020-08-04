Fund for Lincs farmers to purchase equipment

Farmers can apply for LEADER funding for projects, with the deadline for expressions of interest set for Sunday 9 August

Farmers in Lincolnshire have until the end of this week to apply for funding to help them purchase equipment for their businesses.

LEADER funding is available for farming and rural businesses, with the deadline set for Sunday 9 August.

It is available in four parts of Lincolnshire - the Coastal Action Zone, Lindsey Action Zone, Kestevens and Wash Fens.

Businesses, farmers, foresters and those involved in tourism can apply for funding for projects that will create jobs or growth in the local rural economy.







LEADER funding is part of the Rural Development Programme for England (RDPE), which works to make England’s agriculture and forestry sectors more competitive.

All projects must support one or more of the six LEADER priorities: These are: to support small businesses and farm diversification; boost rural tourism; increase farm productivity; increase forestry productivity; provide rural services; provide cultural and heritage activities.

Cllr Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy, said the funding was a 'great opportunity' for rural enterprises to get a boost.

"These four areas of our county all present challenges compared to urban areas. It's important they are supported with employment and growth opportunities so they can thrive."

The call for expressions of interest is open until 9 August midnight for applications to purchase capital equipment only.

Those interested must be able to complete their project by 31 December 2020.