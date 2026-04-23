Fund opens to boost organic farmers with £25k interest-free loans

Organic and agroecological farmers are being offered a timely financial boost, as a specialist fund opens applications for interest-free loans of up to £25,000 amid ongoing pressures on sustainable farm businesses.

The Dean Organic Fund is inviting new applicants from across the UK, targeting farmers looking to invest in environmentally focused systems or expand existing operations.

Set up in 2011 following a bequest from organic farming advocate Jennie Bone, the not-for-profit scheme has supported a growing number of projects aimed at building resilience in the sector.

Among those to benefit is Seaview Farms in Northern Ireland, where new entrant tenants are managing a large area of priority habitat alongside a regenerative grazing enterprise.

Chris Jones, adviser to the fund, said targeted backing can be critical at key moments. “They are new entrants tenants managing a large area of priority habitat, who run a regenerative grazing enterprise,” he said.

The loan allowed the business to invest in native cattle at a crucial stage of development. Mr Jones said it “allowed them to move forward without being limited by cash flow”, helping improve grazing efficiency, stocking density and overall system resilience.

The fund currently supports 22 businesses across the UK, from the Scottish Highlands to Cornwall, reflecting a broad range of approaches within organic and agroecological farming.

Projects backed over the past year include grain bi-cropping facilities, mobile hen houses, native livestock systems and expanding market gardens, highlighting the scale of innovation within the sector.

The scheme is open to certified organic farms, those in conversion and businesses closely aligned with agroecological principles — many of which face financial barriers when adopting new systems.

Following what he described as a strong year, Mr Jones said the fund is aiming to reach more farmers. “After a successful 2025, we are looking to extend the reach of this legacy and work with more growers and farmers,” he said.

He added that the initiative offers a rare chance for businesses to unlock growth without added financial strain. “This is a rare opportunity to secure financial support, and for the right candidates, it can really make the difference in giving businesses the step-up needed.”

The fund forms part of the wider work of the Progressive Farming Trust, which focuses on knowledge exchange, supporting resilient farm businesses and strengthening fairer supply chains.

As applications open, organisers hope more farmers will take advantage of the scheme to invest in sustainable practices and strengthen the long-term future of UK agriculture.