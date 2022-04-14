Fund opens to help Scottish farmers work sustainably

Applications have opened for the next round of the Sustainable Agriculture Capital Grant Scheme, a fund introduced to support Scottish farmers in meeting climate change targets.

Farmers will be able to apply for funding for equipment to protect the water environment and reduce the agricultural impact on climate change and air quality.

The Sustainable Agriculture Capital Grant Scheme (SACGS) is supported by up to £5 million of Scottish government funding.

Guidance for the fund has published online and it will open to applications from 26 April, with a deadline set for 1 June 2022.

Support is focussed on low emission slurry spreading equipment and slurry store covers that are proven to reduce ammonia emissions.

Support will also be issued to help farmers reduce adverse impacts on water quality resulting from the storage and spreading of livestock slurry and digestate.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon announced the launch: “Helping farmers to change their practice by ensuring they have access to the right equipment, tools and knowledge is key.

"Following the SACGS pilot, stakeholders called for better targeting and support to be given to equipment with a recognised evidence base. The 2022 SACGS round addresses these issues."

She explained: “Applications will be made online using the new ‘Grant Application’ service which will provide a better experience for applicants.

"Once successful applicants have been notified they will have until the end of Feb 2023 to purchase the items and claim their grant.

"Anyone thinking of applying for the scheme should familiarise themselves with the guidance ahead of the scheme opening on the 26 April.”