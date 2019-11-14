Fund to help young farmers with studies

The fund aims to help any farm employers with the college training fees for any student aged 19 or over

An opportunity has opened for young farmers to gain financial aid while studying at their local agricultural college.

The Morrisons' apprenticeship transfer levy has opened to support the next generation of British farmers.

The Prince’s Countryside Fund is working with the retailer to ensure young people have the correct skills and knowledge for the industry.

The average age of farmers in the country is 59 and only three percent of UK farmers are under the age of 35.







The levy is open for those over the age of 19, employed on a farm and enrolled in an apprenticeship or training programme at a local agricultural college.

In addition, if the applicant works on a farm which supplies product to Morrisons, they will have the opportunity to join a variety of bespoke programmes.

These range from egg training schemes to supply chain projects, business training, and individual mentoring support from Morrisons team members.

Applicants can apply for the levy whether or not their farm employer is a supplier of Morrisons.

Those interested in the levy funding are urged to apply online.