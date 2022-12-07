Funding announced to help Scotland's agritourism sector grow

A programme to drive the economic growth of the agritourism sector in Scotland is set to receive more than £440,000.

The programme will see the recruitment of four 'monitor farms' across Scotland, with the involvement of a wider circle of eight rural businesses around each farm.

At least 400 further individual rural businesses will also participate via meetings and seminars.

A key part of agritourism is producing the high quality food and drink Scotland is famous for, but it also delivers on-farm experiences and accommodation offerings that provide alternatives for visitors too.

A recent study by tourism body VisitScotland found the retail value of agritourism has increased by almost £50m in the past year, rising from £62m to over £110m.

The industry is also promoting the role of women in agriculture, with slightly more women than men who are directors of agritourism and farm retail businesses according to the VisitScotland report.

Announcing the funding at the Scottish Agritourism Conference in Perth, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “This is an exciting and diverse business area that is enjoying significant growth.

“It has become an important contributor to our rural economies, offering diversification opportunities, providing jobs and supporting family farms across Scotland.

“In addition, it allows consumers to engage directly with producers and learn first-hand how their food is made."

The announcement comes ahead of the first meeting of Scotland’s Agritourism Implementation Board this week, which will lead the implementation of Scotland’s Agritourism Strategy.