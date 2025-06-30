Funding doubles for Environment Agency to inspect more farms

The Environment Agency is set to increase farm inspections across England by approximately 50% as part of a wider effort to address agricultural pollution.

From now until 2029, the number of inspections is expected to rise to 6,000 annually, following a boost in government funding.

The initiative aims to improve compliance with environmental regulations on farms, particularly in areas deemed most at risk of water pollution.

The EA says the additional funding will be used to expand on-site guidance for farmers, strengthen industry networks, and deploy technologies such as remote sensing to support monitoring.

Farms found in breach of regulations will continue to receive formal notices outlining required improvements and deadlines.

The EA recently urged farmers to view inspections as a chance to improve rather than as punitive measures as part of a campaign to demystify the process.

Defra Secretary Steve Reed stated: “Farmers are key partners in protecting our rivers, lakes, and seas – and through our Plan for Change we’re backing them to do just that.

“By doubling funding for inspections, we’re ensuring that farmers receive better advice to help them reduce pollution and clean up our waterways for good.”

According to the EA, in 2024/25 more than 6,000 pollution-reducing actions were completed on farms, such as changes to slurry storage and fertiliser use.

Inspections are prioritised at sites identified as posing the highest pollution risk, including those in protected catchments or handling large volumes of waste, such as dairy farms.

Philip Duffy, chief executive of the EA, said the organisation’s core mission is to safeguard both people and the environment, which includes addressing pollution from "agriculture, the water industry or road-runoff."

He noted that "many farmers share our desire for cleaner waterways and are already taking significant steps to reduce pollution and improve their environmental standards," adding that the expanded support will enable more to follow suit.

“Our approach means farmers receive clear advice and practical steps, but where necessary we can and will take enforcement action,” he said.

The announcement follows a meeting on 18 June between Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner, Water Minister Emma Hardy and a range of agricultural and environmental stakeholders.

Discussions focused on clarifying farming regulations and improving pollution prevention strategies.