Funding for Exmoor nature friendly farming projects extended

Nature friendly farming projects in the Exmoor National Park have had funding extended as part of Defra's Farming in Protected Landscapes programme.

Additional funding for Exmoor related projects have been granted until March 2025, with £1.2m so far allocated to fund one-off projects.

The programme (FiPL) supports farmers and land managers in their contribution to protected landscapes and to ensure environmental improvements go hand in hand with agriculture.

One project has set aside 540 hectares to regenerative farming, as well as improved management across 700 hectares of moorland.

Elsewhere, innovative 'no fence' radio collars have been fitted to cattle grazing on Molland moor. The collars are designed to encourage grazing in a way that breaks up Molinia grass and improves the conditions for young heather and other wild plant species to re-grow.

The virtual fencing technology works with an app to train the animals to respond to an audio signal as they move towards a boundary zone.

Exmoor conservation manager, Alex Farris said the funding extension would allow the park to deliver more projects.

"[It will] enables us to ensure the best concepts of FiPL are integrated within future environmental land management schemes within Protected Landscapes.

Cerys Dehaini, who has a small farm between Roadwater and Nettlecombe, said: “We have been implementing the transition from conventional grains to a number of agro-forestry systems.

"The funding has enabled us to progress faster with the implementation of our plans, transforming the landscape through the planting of trees and installing key infrastructure which has provided a wonderful boost towards the creation of a regenerative system."

Kenneth and Faye Allan, who farm at Langridge Mills, said the FiPL programme had also helped their business, both in funding and advice.

“It’s enabled us to replant and protect a historic apple orchard and to re-wild a small parcel of land that was previously used for pig rearing, all aimed at improving the visual impact and biodiversity on a busy tourist route in ENP.

"Without the funding we would not have been able to attempt these projects and the advice given has ensured that we get the best benefits out of the work."

They added: "We are pleased that the scheme has been extended and hope to work with the advisors to see what other activities can be carried out, to build on the works that are in our current plan.”

Responding to the funding boost, Defra explained that demand remains high for Protected Landscape project delivery.

"With an extension and a transition towards environmental land management schemes we know we will need to demonstrate how FiPL contributes towards Defra’s departmental commitments and targets."