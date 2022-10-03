Funding for young sheep farmers seeking advice on pedigree breeding

Funding has opened for young sheep farmers who are seeking to expand their knowledge on pedigree sheep breeding.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has opened up the fund for the next generation of sheep farmers to apply.

Successful applicants will join key names from the UK sheep industry at the biennial Sheep Breeders Round Table (SBRT), taking place in November.

The three-day conference is a technical event attracting sheep farmers, breeders, researchers and vets from the UK and overseas.

The NSA's Next Generation programme will fund one young sheep farmer to attend the conference to expand their knowledge.

In addition to this, NSA South East and NSA South West Regions are each offering to fund 50% of two places at the conference.

NSA communications manager, Katie James said the event was well suited to young sheep producers with a keen interest in pedigree breeding and research.

“Attendance at SBRT can provide young farmers who have an interest in developing their sheep flock or career as a shepherd with the perfect opportunity to hear from some of the country’s leading experts.

"It is also an excellent networking event with chance to speak informally with some well-known names from the world of sheep breeding research and fellow pedigree enthusiasts.”

The fully funded and part funded places offered will include the full three days of the conference as well as accommodation and meals.

Young sheep farmers aged 18-35 who would like to apply for the funded place should visit the NSA Next Generation website.

Applications close at 5pm on 21 October 2022.