Funding on offer for 'shovel ready' on-farm nature projects

Farms and rural businesses in the Midlands are now able to apply for limited funding to help boost biodiversity in the region.

Severn Trent has announced the funding 'for a limited time', for rural businesses wishing to invest in biodiversity-boosting nature projects.

The scale of the projects must be over an acre in size, the water firm said, and work must be completed by 24 March to ensure projects are up and running by the spring.

Previous projects have included hedgerow planting, wildflower meadow creation and habitat management for native birds and mammals.

“With regards to the funding criteria, we’re open to any ideas that increase or enhance biodiversity," said Graham Osborn, principal ecologist at Severn Trent.

“Ideas and proposals need to be shovel-ready to ensure they are running by the spring, so habitats and wildlife have the best chance to thrive.

“We will also consider natural capital projects that have already started but weren’t able to be completed, perhaps as a result of input cost rises forcing spending to be diverted to other business priorities.”

The available funding is part of Severn Trent’s Great Big Nature Boost, which is a commitment by the water company to hit nature targets by 2027.

Interested farmers have been told to email ecologymatters@severntrent.co.uk.