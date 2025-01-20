Funding window to re-open for on-farm trials in Wales

Farmers in Wales are being invited to apply for the next round of funding from an initiative that has brought on-farm projects to life.

Successful applicants will be awarded up to £5,000 by the Welsh government's Farming Connect initiative to help fund farm trials that experiment with new ideas.

Recent funded trials range from growing lucerne in Brecon, to establishing sunflowers as a companion crop with maize.

The new application window for Farming Connect's 'Try Out Fund' opens on 27 January and will run until 17 February.

Project lead Menna Williams, of Farming Connect, which provides the fund, said the aim is for farmers to compare different treatments or management systems.

She said: “Farming Connect developed the fund to address specific local problems or opportunities with the aim of improving efficiencies and profitability within agricultural businesses whilst protecting the environment.

"There are many changes on the horizon for agriculture, and now is a great time for farm businesses to explore an idea that could benefit them, allowing farms to tackle ‘real’ problems or check if a research idea works in practice."

The last round of funding saw farmers supported for several projects including Integrated pest management at pick-your-own (PYO) strawberry enterprise.

The fund is open to individuals or groups of up to four farmers and/or growers in Wales who have identified a local or specific problem or opportunity.

Suitable projects must aim to improve production efficiencies and profitability whilst protecting the environment by aligning with sustainable land management outcomes.

“Because these ideas are initiated by farmers themselves, they are really passionate about them, giving them 100% effort right from the start," explained Ms Williams.

A guidance handbook is available on the Farming Connect website to help farmers scope their project and complete the application form.

Applicants must be registered with Farming Connect and be able to complete their projects by January 2026.

“Funding can be used for technical assistance, sampling, testing and other reasonable expenses such as those relating to short term hire of specialist equipment or facilities directly relating to the project," Ms Williams said.