Fundraiser for young farmer diagnosed with cancer after cow injury

A family has launched a fundraiser in support of a young farmer who was diagnosed with testicular cancer following an incident in which he was kicked in the groin by a cow.

Thomas Page, 29, was diagnosed with testicular cancer in January 2024, and just a month later, he underwent surgery to remove the affected testicle.

Following the procedure, the Warwickshire farmer began chemotherapy in March, which continued through to June 2024.

However, during his fourth cycle, he developed sepsis, making everyday life a significant challenge.

Despite the complications, he remained determined in his fight against the illness.

In late June, the family received the difficult news that the cancer had spread to lymph nodes in his abdomen, and multiple lesions had also developed on his liver.

This led to a further round of chemotherapy in the hope of reducing the tumours to a size suitable for surgical removal.

Sadly, this round of treatment was unsuccessful. In November, Mr Page began an even stronger course of chemotherapy, which continued until Christmas, but again, the cancer did not respond as doctors had hoped.

A subsequent scan revealed that further action was needed, and he was referred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London for stem cell treatment combined with more chemotherapy.

In February 2025, he underwent a stem cell harvest in preparation for the next phase of treatment.

However, during this second cycle of chemotherapy, Mr Page again developed sepsis. This latest complication meant he had to first overcome the infection before continuing with further treatment—bringing the family to the current stage of his battle.

Mr Page’s family said: “Illness isn’t something Tom is used to, neither is sitting still having been brought up on our family tenant farm. Tom truly meets the stereotype of the over-worked under-paid farmer.

“This has taken a significant mental toll on Tom going from being an imperative part of the family business to not being able to physically help at all.

"This being said, he still answers the phone to customers and lorry drivers, trying to take some of the strain and keep some sort of involvement whilst going through all he is having to deal with.

“Throughout the journey, Tom’s mindset hasn’t faulted away from the farm and keeping the wheels turning, amongst checking in with local farmers and friends always thinking of others wellbeing over his own."

They added: “Tom’s diagnosis has hit us all especially hard after our mum sadly lost her long battle with cancer in 2017.

"Never did we think we would have to go through something similar as a family again after that, but it seems we are to be tested yet again."

Nearly £60,000 has been raised so far via an online fundraising page as of Wednesday (16 April), with donations still being accepted.