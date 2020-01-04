Fundraiser supports farmer after loss of husband

An online fundraising page has been created to raise money following the death of farmer Steven Pile (Photo: JustGiving)

A fundraising page has been created to financially support a farmer after her husband took his own life in December at their farm.

Joanne Pile's husband Steven Pile sadly took his life on 15 December at their farm in Wiltshire.

The Piles are beef farmers, the main enterprise being a calf unit which has capacity for 480 calves which they contract rear.

They graze store cattle and take them through to finishing or sell as older stores. Steve also did groundworks and agricultural fencing.







With the support of her farming community, Jo is now running the farm on her own.

However, she now faces 'significant and unexpected' funeral costs, according to a fundraiser set up by social media campaign #clubhectare.

The initial goal of the page was to raise £6,000. As of 4 January, this has been surpassed, attracting over £10,000 with donations from across the world.

The fundraiser says: “No one should have to deal with the sudden loss of a loved one, and sell farm equipment to pay for funeral expenses.

“Please help us to raise funds for Jo to pay for Steve's funeral.”

To help raise funds for Jo, donate at the online fundraiser page or contact the #clubhectare team via direct message on social or jono@clubhectare.com.