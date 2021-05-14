Funds raised for brain tumour charity after YFC's 'ploughathon'

A Devon YFC has raised over £5,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity as part of a 24 hour 'ploughathon' it conducted in memory of a former member who passed away.

The event was organised in memory of Richard Lambert, a former member of Axminster Young Farmers Club, who sadly died last year due to a brain tumour.

The YFC described Richard as a 'much-loved friend and supporter' of the club, who had previously helped on numerous occasions with ploughathons.

Over a period of 24 hours which started on the morning of 8 May, 24 members of the YFC continuously ploughed, with each doing an hour slot of ploughing.

They were faced with both weather and mechanical problems, but this did not stop them from completing the challenge.

At the end, the young farmers managed to plough 20 hectares, with funds raised totalling £5,455 as of Friday (14 May).

"We chose to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity in memory of him and we have been overwhelmed with the support we have received," the YFC said.

At the end, the young farmers managed to plough 20 hectares

"We are extremely grateful to everyone who helped us to ensure this event to go ahead, this included Hamblys who supplied the tractor and plough and Fred Eames who provided the ground and also paid us £1,000 for the ploughing we did.

"The event enabled a range of members to get involved, with the vast majority of those who did an hour of ploughing had never ploughed before and some had never driven a tractor."

The Brain Tumour Charity is the world's leading brain tumour charity and the largest dedicated funder of research into brain tumours globally.

Donations are still being accepted of the YFC's JustGiving page.