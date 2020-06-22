The latest date shows that the GB milking herd has shrunk again

There has been a further fall in Britain's milking herd according to the latest data from British Cattle Movement Service.

The milking herd stood at 1.7 million head as of 1 April 2020, down 2.9% (-50,700 head) from the same point last year.

Looking at the data, AHDB Dairy said the number of cows in the 2-4 years age category was the largest contributor to the decline.

This followed the trend seen recently as the lower number of calves born 2-4 years ago come through the herd.

There was also a decline in the number of cows aged 6-8 years old (-17,900 head), AHDB explained.

Offsetting this slightly was the number of cows aged 4-6yrs, which was up by 6,000 head compared to April 2019.

"These figures follow herd trends of previous years," said Jennie Tanner, AHDB Dairy analyst.

"While the number of youngstock (0-2yrs) dropped by 700 head on the year, an increase in numbers aged 0-6mths (+5,200 head), helped to slow the overall decline in youngstock numbers."