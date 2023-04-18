Further opportunities for UK pork exports after CPTPP trade deal

The UK's decision to join a trade pact consisting of several countries around the world could help boost exports of pork, particularly to Mexico.

The UK signed a trade agreement with the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a trade agreement between 11 nations.

It includes Mexico, a country with a substantial demand for high-quality pork. In 2021, British pork was sent there for the first time, in a deal worth £50m over the first five years of trade.

The new deal with the CPTPP, which the UK signed in late March, will eliminate the ‘most favoured nation’ tariffs of up to 20% – making Mexico a more attractive market for pork exporters in the UK.

Accession to the trade bloc will grant the UK access to the same tariff preferences as other CPTPP members, which exceed the existing bilateral free trade agreement with Mexico.

The UK secured market access for pork to Mexico in 2021 following years of negotiations and inspections led by Defra and the UK Export Certification Partnership (UKECP).

Mexico is the 15th largest economy in the world, second largest in Latin America, making it a hugely important market for UK exporters.

The country’s growing population has led to an increased demand for imports, and the economy is set to expand by 35% by 2035.

AHDB, which is currently working to gain market access for offal, said Mexico's location was a gateway to the Americas and the trans-Pacific region.

The levy board's senior exports manager, Susana Morris said the Mexican market presented 'a fantastic opportunity' for pig meat products, especially offal.

‘’The Mexican consumer is becoming more conscious about how meat is produced, so animal welfare and sustainability are important," she explained.

"The UK is highly regarded for its welfare and food safety standards, so this presents a great opportunity for UK farmers and producers.

“Also, Mexico has a small segment of its population that is considered wealthy, who are increasingly searching for high quality products and willing to pay a premium, which presents another opportunity for our pork.”

To help boost exports in this market, Defra recently appointed Catrina Kenny as a new Agri Attaché, based in the UK’s Embassy in Mexico.