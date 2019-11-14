Futuristic concept tractor unveiled at Agritechnica

The new tractor has been unveiled for the first time at Agritechnica

A startling concept tractor by Austrian machinery firm Steyr has wowed crowds at this year's Agritechnica.

The 'Konzept' tractor is billed as an environmentally-friendly yet efficient piece of futuristic agricultural machinery.

At the heart lies a modular hybrid electric drive, comprising a combustion engine, a generator, and several electric motors, which can be controlled individually and can supply energy where it is needed.

The concept tractor, designed by CNH Industrial’s Design Centre, makes use of a high-performance, 4-cylinder diesel engine.







The selection of these components creates a compact vehicle design and allows an optimum overview of the vehicle.

The concept tractor has been designed by CNH Industrial’s Design Center

The cleverly designed vehicle architecture enables smart solutions such as 4WD or an advanced suspension concept.

This will provide farmers with a wide range of benefits in future, including enhanced ride comfort, additional flexibility and options, and performance in the fields and on the roads.

In purely electric mode, the Konzept enables zero-emissions driving, in relation to both exhaust emissions and noise pollution.

A drone is also equipped with crop sensors, which flies ahead of the tractor during field work, supplies real-time data.

In purely electric mode, the Konzept enables zero-emissions driving

Christian Huber, vice-president of Global Tractor Management, said: “Steyr commissioned this study to look ahead and help map out the future of tractor production.

“The Konzept is useful in that it allows us to look again at the technical possibilities of combining comfort, efficiency and sustainability in a whole new way.

“We are delighted to see that it has highlighted specific approaches to overcoming future challenges in farming and in society overall.”