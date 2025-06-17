G7 farming chiefs demand urgent action as agriculture faces crisis

As the G7 summit kicks off, farming leaders from the world’s major economies are urging governments to recognise the critical importance of a strong and resilient agricultural sector amid mounting challenges.

Farmers across G7 countries are facing a perfect storm of pressures, including soaring inflation, high interest rates, and the lingering effects of recent financial shocks that have unsettled farm economies.

At the same time, ongoing trade disruptions and fractured supply chains are deepening uncertainty across the agricultural industry.

Climate change is adding to the strain, with more frequent droughts, floods, and extreme weather events threatening crop yields and placing extra burdens on rural infrastructure.

Despite these difficulties, farming organisations say farmers remain key to maintaining food security, driving innovation, and advancing climate adaptation — roles vital for the resilience of both national and global food systems.

In a joint statement released ahead of COP30 in November, farming groups representing the G7 nations called on governments to take decisive action.

They stressed the need for transparent, rules-based trade policies that support market stability and open access for agricultural products.

The groups also emphasised the importance of prioritising innovation, ensuring farmers have access to the latest tools and technologies necessary for modern agriculture.

They urged governments to overhaul outdated regulations that hamper competitiveness and efficiency, while also advocating for science-based, incentive-driven climate policies to improve soil health, boost productivity, and safeguard long-term land resilience.

Tom Bradshaw, president of the UK’s National Farmers’ Union (NFU), highlighted the growing pressures faced by farmers.

“Every day, farmers and growers are out in the fields producing food for the global population, while also looking after our planet and supporting economic growth,” he said.

“But with climate change, geopolitical tensions and a volatile trading environment, this is becoming harder.

"That is why we’re urging G7 governments to help provide stability and certainty, both in terms of trading systems and enabling policies which support innovation, productivity and efficiency in farming across the world.”

Rob Larew, president of the US's National Farmers Union, echoed these concerns: “This is a crucial moment for family farmers and ranchers across the world.

“Together with our G7 partners, we stand united in strengthening the conditions for farmers in the global marketplace, particularly by addressing the growing risks of consolidation in the agri-food chain.

"We must work collaboratively and intentionally to shape policies that are both environmentally sustainable and economically viable, ensuring agriculture continues to thrive for generations to come.”