Game Fair draws 125,000 visitors to Ragley Hall

More than 125,000 people descended on Ragley Hall as The Game Fair returned for three days celebrating Britain’s countryside.

The Warwickshire event brought together rural businesses, farming and conservation organisations, fieldsports enthusiasts, food producers and families.

Visitors were offered competitions, arena displays, shopping and hands-on activities covering shooting, fishing, working dogs and traditional country crafts.

New attractions for 2026 included Henry Cole’s Shed & Buried HQ and the Modern Ruralist Traditional Craft Yard, where demonstrations ranged from dry stone walling to axe making.

Italian gunmaker Beretta also marked its 500th anniversary at the event on Saturday.

British food and drink featured prominently across the showground, with producers represented in the Totally Food area and Great Taste Market.

Live demonstrations at the BASC Wild Food Kitchen Theatre focused on seasonal produce and traditional ingredients.

Those appearing included chef Marco Pierre White, Escape to the Chateau personalities Dick and Angel Strawbridge, and television personality Merlin Griffiths.

The Carter Jonas Game Fair Theatre hosted discussions on issues affecting the countryside, including conservation, land management, rural enterprise and public access.

Speakers included shadow Defra minister Victoria Atkins MP, Ash Smith and Dr Becky Mulby from Dirty Business, and television presenter Jeremy Wade.

Visitors were also able to meet organisations, specialists and campaigners involved in rural policy and the future of countryside communities.

James Gower, managing director of The Game Fair, marked 10 years leading the event.

“The Game Fair has once again demonstrated the strength and appeal of the British countryside, bringing together exhibitors, competitors, families and enthusiasts for a fantastic weekend at Ragley Hall,” he said.

Mr Gower said reports of gun sales reaching their highest level in a decade suggested continued confidence within the fieldsports sector.

He also thanked exhibitors, sponsors, volunteers, visitors and staff for their contribution to the weekend.

British Association for Shooting and Conservation chief executive Ian Bell described the event as a celebration of shooting, conservation and rural life.

“This year's Game Fair was another outstanding celebration of the countryside, showcasing the passion and commitment of everyone involved in shooting and conservation,” he said.

BASC offered complimentary admission to its members and said thousands visited its presence at the show.

Mr Bell added that the organisation had used the event to meet members, discuss the future of the countryside and celebrate its legal victory over Natural England.

Planning has already begun for the next Game Fair, which will take place from 23 to 25 July 2027.

Organisers said the venue would be announced at a later date.