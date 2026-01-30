Gamekeeper pleads guilty in England's first Hen Harrier persecution case

A head gamekeeper has pleaded guilty in England’s first-ever case involving the persecution of a Hen Harrier, in what has been described as a landmark prosecution for wildlife crime enforcement.

Racster Dingwall, head gamekeeper on the Conistone and Grassington Estate in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, entered the guilty pleas at York Magistrates Court on 29 January.

The case followed a covert investigation during the autumn of 2024, in which video and audio evidence was gathered and later passed to the authorities.

Footage showed Dingwall and two other men arriving at dusk at a known Hen Harrier winter roost site on the estate, dressed in camouflage and carrying shotguns.

Radio communications between the men were lawfully recorded and later reviewed by investigators.

The recordings captured discussions about positioning around the roost and identifying birds, as well as references to protected species shot earlier that day, including a buzzard and a raven.

During the conversations, concerns were raised about shooting satellite-tagged Hen Harriers, with comments suggesting this would attract attention from authorities.

Footage showed one Hen Harrier landing at the roost before it became apparent the bird was carrying a satellite tag.

The bird was then deliberately disturbed from the site using warning shots.

An untagged Hen Harrier was later seen at the roost, with footage showing Dingwall loading his gun and moving towards the area.

A single gunshot is heard, followed by radio comments, including a statement from Dingwall that he was confident the bird was not tagged. All three men then left the site as darkness fell.

The findings were shared with North Yorkshire Police, the National Wildlife Crime Unit and the Crown Prosecution Service.

The footage was later broadcast by Channel 4 News, with identities and locations obscured to avoid prejudicing the investigation.

Dingwall was charged with possession of an article capable of being used to commit an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, and with encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence.

In September 2025, a legal ruling confirmed that the video and audio evidence was admissible, following attempts by the defence to have it excluded.

At the January hearing, Dingwall pleaded guilty to both offences and was ordered to pay a total of £800, reflecting the summary nature of the charges.

No charges were brought against the other individuals, who were interviewed by police but declined to comment.

Mark Thomas, the RSPB’s UK head of investigations, said: “This landmark conviction has shone a light on this issue, revealing the lengths individuals will go to in order to illegally target these protected birds of prey.”

“Shockingly, over 100 Hen Harriers have been confirmed or suspected to have been illegally killed on or near grouse moors in the UK in just the last five years,” he added.

Howard Jones, RSPB senior investigations officer, said: “Once again, video evidence has been crucial in securing a significant conviction for raptor persecution.”

The RSPB said the case reinforces its long-held position that stronger regulation of grouse shooting is needed, renewing calls for a licensing system.

It pointed to legislation introduced in Scotland in 2024, which allows estates to lose permission to shoot grouse if evidence of raptor persecution emerges.

There was no immediate comment from the estate or shooting organisations.