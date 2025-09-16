Gang who raided farms for tractors and quad bikes jailed for 25 years

A ruthless gang of rural thieves who stole millions of pounds’ worth of farm machinery across Shropshire and north Wales have been jailed for more than 25 years.

The organised crime group, which operated between August 2022 and February 2024, targeted farms in some of the most isolated areas of south Shropshire and north Wales.

Their haul included tractors, gators, quad bikes and 4x4 pick-ups - thefts thought to be worth up to £10 million.

Detectives from Shropshire’s Serious Acquisitive Crime Team launched their investigation in July 2023 after a marked rise in burglaries in the county.

The seven men were eventually tracked down through a combination of CCTV footage, forensic evidence and phone data, which linked them to more than 150 offences.

Working closely with Dyfed-Powys Police, West Mercia officers executed warrants in Broseley, Cross Houses and Telford on 20 March 2024. All men were arrested and later charged with conspiracy to steal.

(Photo: West Mercia Police)

At Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday (15 September), the group was sentenced to a total of 25 years and five months after admitting the charges.

Detective Sergeant Ben Docherty, of the Shropshire Serious Acquisitive Crime Team, welcomed the outcome.

He said: “We are pleased with the sentence given to these men today by the judge, as this type of crime has a huge impact on our rural communities.

"We hope this sends a strong message… we take rural crime incredibly seriously and will do everything to ensure offenders are put before the courts.”

He also thanked local residents for their part in helping to identify suspects, urging farmers and rural communities to continue supporting police initiatives such as Rural Watch and Neighbourhood Matters.

Chief Inspector Matthew Price of Dyfed-Powys Police praised the joint investigation, highlighting the cross-border cooperation that led to the arrests.

“This was a great piece of joint investigative work carried out by two forces into an organised crime group who thought they could target rural areas… The work of our Crime Scene Investigation team was instrumental in identifying the gang’s ring-leader.”

He added that the case underscored the importance of police forces working together, saying collaboration “results in the best outcomes for our communities.”