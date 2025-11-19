Gavin Lane takes helm at CLA with pledge to unlock rural growth

Britain’s rural economy is brimming with untapped potential despite mounting short-term pressures, according to Gavin Lane, the new president of the Country Land and Business Association (CLA).

Lane, a Norfolk farmer who becomes the CLA’s 57th president, said that policy uncertainty, proposed inheritance tax changes and delays to environmental schemes were creating immediate challenges — but insisted the sector remains rich with opportunity.

Setting out his agenda, he said campaigning against the government’s inheritance tax reforms and securing long-term certainty for agri-environment schemes would sit at the top of his in-tray.

“Long-term family businesses are a force for good, and I believe the rural economy has vast potential,” he said, who becomes the president of an organisation which represents more than 28,000 landowners, farmers and rural businesses across England and Wales.

“There are massive opportunities in the countryside, including for young people, and if we can unlock the planning system that will make a big difference.”

Lane said he intends to champion the positive national impact of land management, highlighting how CLA members deliver “some of the best land stewardship in the world” and can provide cost-effective solutions on issues ranging from housing supply to flood management. “I want to champion that,” he added.

Addressing his priority concerns, he said: “We are not giving up the fight on inheritance tax changes. The ELM schemes in England need to get back on track and we need to better understand what the government’s vision is for the countryside, as it isn’t clear or transparent.”

He emphasised that stability is critical for rural businesses, adding: “It shouldn’t be about making ends meet but something that is really quite powerful and ambitious.”

Lane, who replaces Victoria Vyvyan as CLA president, will meet Defra Secretary Emma Reynolds on his first day in office and is due to speak at the CLA’s Rural Business Conference tomorrow.

Raised on his family’s farm near King’s Lynn, Lane entered the industry through a contract farming arrangement with his father at the age of 25.

He now owns and manages two arable farms totalling 1,200 acres, both operating Countryside Stewardship agreements and using regenerative practices.

He is also involved in a family property portfolio and runs a holiday cottage business with his wife, Jane. His wider contributions include chairing the Education Committee of the Worshipful Company of Farmers and becoming a Nuffield Scholar.

Joe Evans has been appointed CLA Deputy President, with Eliza Ecclestone taking on the role of Vice President.