GB athlete Christine Ohuruogu goes gold as part of milk campaign

Gold-medal athlete Christine Ohuruogu MBE has been painted head-to-toe in gold as part of a new campaign highlighting why so many Brits rely on milk for their sporting goals.

The British former track and field athlete was joined by four potential Team GB gold prospects as part of levy board AHDB’s ‘Milk Every Golden Moment’ campaign.

These included rower Vwairé Obukohwo, para-swimmer Faye Rogers, and volleyball duo Javier and Joaquin Bello.

It comes as an independent survey reveals that cow’s milk is the nation’s number one choice in helping to achieve fitness and exercise goals.

Christine Ohuruogu, who revealed how she has always embraced milk as part of a balanced diet, says: “As an athlete, I needed healthy bones and muscles – but also something that gives me that spark of energy.

“ British milk contains essential nutrients like calcium that is important for bone health, as well as protein which supports muscle growth, making it ideal for performance.

"I think milk is often overlooked and people tend to reach for supplements, but I believe in a natural diet and keeping it simple.

“It tastes good, is an affordable choice and is easy to incorporate into various meals - from a hearty porridge to a refreshing smoothie.”

The research revealed that when asked how they support their fitness goals, drinking cow’s milk was the clear winner, with more than twice as many people prioritising milk than other supplementary aids like protein shakes and powders.

The popularity of milk was even greater amongst Gen Z (18-24-year olds), who again placed it on top of the winner’s podium, with 41% drinking it to support their fitness goals.

Vwairé Obukohwo, 23, a rising star in the Team GB rowing squad, who also featured in the golden photoshoot, said that before starting sport, she restricted meat and dairy from her diet.

“As I became more competitive, I struggled not having enough energy to complete training and improve my performance.

“Talks with doctors and nutritionists uncovered that I had multiple deficiencies and lacked enough protein to keep up with the high training demands.

“This meant I had two options: I could either take supplements – which come with risks of cross contamination with banned substances, can have poor bioavailability and are more expensive – or change my diet.

“It was best to re-introduce meat and dairy into my diet which gave me the nutrition I needed to flourish and excel as a high-performance athlete.”

Lead nutritionist Kate Arthur, from AHDB, explains that milk is naturally rich in high-quality protein, making it an affordable alternative to supplementary protein powders and shakes.

“Protein supports the growth and maintenance of muscles. It also contains potassium, which helps muscles to work normally,” she says.

“It’s also naturally rich in calcium, which helps the maintenance of normal bones, which is really important when playing active sports.

“Milk provides the vitamin B12, too, a nutrient which releases energy from food and helps us feel less tired.

“Better still, all these nutrients in milk are naturally packaged together in a unique way that means they work together, and our bodies are able to get the absolute best from them.”