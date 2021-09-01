GB finished pig prices see further decline

Pig prices have fallen for a fourth consecutive week as the ongoing staffing crisis continues to hit processors, adding to the downward pressure on prices.

The EU-spec SPP fell to 158.70 pence per kilogram in the week ended 28 August, down by 0.55 pence.

This puts the measure 3.68p below the price for the same week a year ago, but 5.69p above the five-year average.

According to the AHDB, weaker EU prices, as well as reports of difficulties processing pigs through the supply chain, will have contributed to this change.

Estimated slaughter of finished pigs at GB abattoirs totalled 158,300 head for the week, 1% lower than the week before and 13% below the same week a year ago.

Pig carcases weighed 88.40kg on average for the week, 1.19kg heavier than the week before, and 3.20kg heavier compared to a year ago.

"These figures support reports of continued backlog issues in the supply chain, with labour issues causing reduced abattoir throughput," said Hannah Clarke, AHDB analyst.

"In the week ending 21 August, the EU-spec APP slipped 0.10p on the week before to average 164.70p/kg, putting the measure 1.21p behind the price for the same week a year ago.

"In the same week (w/e 21 Aug), the EU-spec SPP fell by a greater amount, and so the gap between the SPP and APP widened," she added.