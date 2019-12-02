GB milking herd continues to shrink

New figures show that the GB milking herd is continuing to shrink

There has been a further decline in the GB milking herd according to the latest data from British Cattle Movement Service.

As at 1 October, the herd totalled 1.75 million head, which is 2.4 percent, or 42,000 head, less than at the same point in the previous year.

Over the last five years the British milking herd has fallen, on average, by 0.9 percent per year.

While the October fall is significantly above the long-term average, it is slightly less than recorded in January, April and July 2019.







The largest drop was recorded in cows aged 2-4 years, which accounted for 88% of the overall decline.

This is likely due to historic calving patterns and insemination decisions, AHDB Dairy explains.

BCMS's data shows that the number of cows aged 4-6 years was up by 2.4 percent (12,900 head) on the year.

AHDB says that culling rates were elevated last year as relatively strong cow prices gave farmers an incentive to cull.

Additionally, the prospect of supplementing diets with concentrate feeds due to a lack of forage likely made producers cull harder than usual, the levy board says.

Culling rates have been lower this year, which is likely why there has been some recovery in this age group, it adds.

The number of youngstock (under 2 years) was 0.8% (7,100 head) lower than the same point last year.

Though the number of youngstock on the ground still recorded a decline, this is the smallest recorded year-on-year decline in three years.

AHDB Dairy explains: “If this slower rate of decline in the youngstock population continues, the decline in the overall herd is also likely to slow.

“As such, we could see some stabilisation of the GB milking herd in the future.”